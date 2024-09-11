RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,938,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,847,000 after purchasing an additional 213,331 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

