Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $52.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Approximately 1,034,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,122,259 shares.The stock last traded at $31.57 and had previously closed at $31.58.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $6,043,000. Finally, Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $5,613,000.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

