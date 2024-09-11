Sachetta LLC Buys 149 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

