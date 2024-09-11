Sachetta LLC Has $49,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

FDX stock opened at $283.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.65 and a 200-day moving average of $272.87. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

