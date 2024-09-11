Sachetta LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

