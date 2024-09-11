Sadie Stern Sells 426 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DexCom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.47. 3,960,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,237. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after purchasing an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DexCom by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DexCom by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

