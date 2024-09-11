Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $4,500,480.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 698,299 shares in the company, valued at $32,736,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,524,218.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $3,170,947.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,515 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,019,315.60.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,605 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,415,576.10.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,150 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $3,202,749.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 59,112 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,249,211.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $3,286,080.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00.

Samsara Stock Down 2.7 %

IOT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,485,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Samsara’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

