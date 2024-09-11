Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.49

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$20.49 and last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 8299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIS. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$213.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 1.1754488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

