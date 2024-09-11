Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Shares Down 20.2%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Scentre Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.