Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,769,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.97.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

