Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

