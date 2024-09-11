Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $1,447,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBZ. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti raised shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.