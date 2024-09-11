Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,095,000 after buying an additional 3,141,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,223 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,858,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,385,000 after buying an additional 233,330 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIP

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.