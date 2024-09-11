Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average is $130.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

