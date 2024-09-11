Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 1,442 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.