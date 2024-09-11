Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

SNDR stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 101,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

