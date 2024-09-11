Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 8th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 118,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schneider National

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.