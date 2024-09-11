Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.15

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.15 and last traded at $46.13, with a volume of 55109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 111,203,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,445 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,954,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after acquiring an additional 90,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,685,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,526,000 after acquiring an additional 387,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,656.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 474,815 shares during the period.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

