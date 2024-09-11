Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stake Cut by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

