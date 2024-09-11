Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

