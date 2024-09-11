Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 17,724 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.