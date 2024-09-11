Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Hovde Group cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBCF

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

