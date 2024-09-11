Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $102.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

