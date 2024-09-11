Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Down to $8.34

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.17. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 91,529 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter worth $13,347,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 105,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 276,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

