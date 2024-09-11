Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $673.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $659.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.