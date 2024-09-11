Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $503,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,649 shares of company stock worth $21,453,996. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

PLTR stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

