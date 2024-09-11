Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $803,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $7,105,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Synopsys stock opened at $465.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.62 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

