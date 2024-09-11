Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $463.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.24.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

