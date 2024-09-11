Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 663 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $713.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $791.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $752.48.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

