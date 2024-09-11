Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,816,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,130.18 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,069.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,005.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

