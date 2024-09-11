Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 35.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,816,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,130.18 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,069.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,005.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Redfin Stock a Buy? Housing Market Recovery Could Fuel Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- An EV OEM Shakeout Is Underway: Who Will Win?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Hedge Funds Are Betting Big on Alibaba and Baidu for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.