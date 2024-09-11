Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 6,226 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 60.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.