Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 931 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.