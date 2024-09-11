Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

