Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $351.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.54. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $352.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

