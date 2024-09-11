Sherri Manning Sells 9,356 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) insider Sherri Manning sold 9,356 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $45,844.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,228.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.65 million, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in OLO by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OLO by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in OLO by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in OLO by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

