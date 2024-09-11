Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 34691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of C$51.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0621302 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

