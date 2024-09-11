Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.24. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 534,865 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,227 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

