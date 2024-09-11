Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Tobyn David Shannan Sells 424 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 424 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total value of C$38,945.52.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$92.77 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$63.16 and a 12-month high of C$123.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$93.38. The firm has a market cap of C$112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

