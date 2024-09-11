Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

LON:GYM opened at GBX 155.70 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3,120.00, a P/E/G ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.02. The Gym Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.40 ($2.10).

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

