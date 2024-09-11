Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Anpario Price Performance
Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 313.70 ($4.10) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,413.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Anpario
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anpario
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.