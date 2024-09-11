Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON ANP opened at GBX 313.70 ($4.10) on Wednesday. Anpario has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,413.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

