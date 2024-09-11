Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $10.65. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 480,146 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGML. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 12.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. Sigma Lithium had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 65.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

