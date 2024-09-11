Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $670,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

