Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL lowered its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,480 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $4,790,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 191,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $32,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

