Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was down 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 180,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 161,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 227.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

