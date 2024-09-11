Solana (SOL) One Day Volume Hits $2.15 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Solana has a total market cap of $61.99 billion and approximately $2.15 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $132.47 or 0.00230831 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Solana has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana Profile

SOL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 584,295,581 coins and its circulating supply is 467,932,858 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

