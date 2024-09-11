SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 4.6%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.60. 2,977,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,194,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,627,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

