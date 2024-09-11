South Street Advisors LLC Acquires 4,489 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 1.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,060,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,295,484.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

