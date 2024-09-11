South Street Advisors LLC Has $33.05 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 5.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $33,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

NYSE:NVO opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $582.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

