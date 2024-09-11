SP Asset Management LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $148.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day moving average of $156.32. The company has a market cap of $689.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.