SP Asset Management LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $326.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares in the company, valued at $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,989 shares of company stock worth $44,737,186. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

